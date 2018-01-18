Offset Of Migos Raps “I Cannot Vibe With Queers” & Sets Off Backlash

The Migos caught backlash from the LGBT community for comments they made, although they were moved to apologize. However, Offset has reignited the divide after rapping on a guest feature that he “cannot vibe with queers” thus sparking new outrage.

On YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life” track from the Wish Me Well 3 project, Offest raps, “I cannot vibe with queers/I got the heart of a bear.” Some fans will remember that in a past Rolling Stone interview, Offset’s partners Quavo and Takeoff had plenty to say about iLoveMakonnen coming out as gay to his fans and the overwhelming support he gained.

Considering Offset’s fiancee enjoys a fanbase comprised of people of all representations, it’s clear that those who came to forgive and even appreciate the Migos’ music are now in a bit of a twist.

There has been some reaction on Twitter, and we’ve collected some of that below and on the following pages.

My love for Migos' music and bi/queer identity are punching each other inside my brain right now https://t.co/wypDyYsr64 — Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia) January 18, 2018

cardi, get your fiancée. — MNEK (@MNEK) January 18, 2018

those i see rightfully complaining about offset's homophobic lyrics are the same people who always look the other way when cardi b repeatedly pulls the same shit and that's all i'll say on zaaaat — lil spoopy (@babysnitchery) January 18, 2018

And it looks like Offset may have tried to apologize via Instagram in the post below.

