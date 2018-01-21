Ciara Getting Dragged On Twitter After Allegedly Shaming Single Women

Ciara can’t win for losing. The “Goodies” singer posted a meme that seemingly disparaged single women, now Russell Wilson’s wife is getting dragged something awful.

The clip is a paster basically saying too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife, which Ciara co-signed by captioning it with, “#LevelUp Don’t settle.”

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:17am PST

To this, many were quick to point out that she was engaged to her baby daddy Future, who isn’t exactly known as husband goals, no shots.

Needless to say, people all over social media have been triggered, and the tea is hot.

So many women went so hard for Ciara during these Future-Ciara-Russell-Baby Future arguments and she just turned around and asked them why they ain't married 😂😂😂 gotdamn bruh. Cold game — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 21, 2018

No such thing as “wifey material” if we being real……it’s girls out here who stripping and getting wifed, Ciara shoulda just kept her comments to herself. She had to go through at least 10 different hood niggas and a drug addict to finally settle down. — El Negrito 🇩🇴 (@itsbguerra) January 21, 2018

Ciara has posted a video on her Instagram account, generalizing women's frustration with being single as evidence that they need to first get themselves worthy enough to be selected. 😐 ME, preparing for the Hell she's just unleashed. pic.twitter.com/Co4RZgcixj — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 21, 2018

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

I dislike the video that Ciara posted on her page. A pastor talking about “too many women want to be married but are still walking in the spirit of girlfriend” — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) January 20, 2018

