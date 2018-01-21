Ciara Getting Dragged On Twitter After Allegedly Shaming Single Women

Ciara can’t win for losing. The “Goodies” singer posted a meme that seemingly disparaged single women, now Russell Wilson’s wife is getting dragged something awful.
The clip is a paster basically saying too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife, which Ciara co-signed by captioning it with, “#LevelUp Don’t settle.”
To this, many were quick to point out that she was engaged to her baby daddy Future, who isn’t exactly known as husband goals, no shots.
Needless to say, people all over social media have been triggered, and the tea is hot.
CONTINUED
—
Photo: WENN.com
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED