Ciara Getting Dragged On Twitter After Allegedly Shaming Single Women

Ciara opened the door and invited in all the slander.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 hours ago
Ciara can’t win for losing. The “Goodies” singer posted a meme that seemingly disparaged single women, now Russell Wilson’s wife is getting dragged something awful. 

The clip is a paster basically saying too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife, which Ciara co-signed by captioning it with, “#LevelUp Don’t settle.”

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle.

To this, many were quick to point out that she was engaged to her baby daddy Future, who isn’t exactly known as husband goals, no shots.

Needless to say, people all over social media have been triggered, and the tea is hot.

