Hillary Clinton Clowned Donald Trump At The Grammy Awards

Ever since losing the Presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton has served as the Russian plant’s personal punching bag whenever he’s found himself in the face of scrutiny (which has been at least once a week for more than a year). Last night she swung back.

Taking part in a James Corden sketch for the Grammy’s, Hillary Clinton along with stars such as John Legend, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B read aloud from Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury to see which one of their voices could fetch a Spoken Word Grammy. Naturally hilarity ensued.

While Cardi B had everyone cracking up with her charming personality the crowd erupted when Hillary Clinton began to quote the controversial best-seller with Corden telling her “The Grammy’s in the bag.”

Already Donald Trump’s rumored mistress and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley almost immediately took to Twitter and slammed the sketch for politicizing the awards show. The irony is not lost on anyone.

Check out the video below.

