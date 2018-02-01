Quavo Accused Of Blessing A Celeb Jeweler With The Fade

Quavo stands accused of putting hands on a celebrity jeweler at a Grammy’s afterparty. Apparently, it all started after a dispute over money (that’s how it usually happens) and ended with the Migos rapper delivering the fade.

The alleged victim, Eric the Jeweler, reported the incident to NYPD on Tuesday … according to law enforcement sources. We’re told Eric and Migos were in the club early Monday morning — around 4:30 AM — when smack talk over money Quavo allegedly owes Eric … turned physical.

Eric told cops he got jumped by Quavo and another man who was partying with the group. Sources in the club tell us the other man was not Offset or Takeoff.

We’re told Eric got the hell out of the club with minor injuries to the face, but as he left noticed his $30,000 chain was missing.

Reportedly, the police want to have a conversation with the Migos.

Interestingly, Eric’s Instagram is private, which is strange for a guy touting himself as a “Jeweler to the Stars.”

