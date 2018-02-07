Quincy Jones Says He Used To Date Ivanka Trump, Says Donald Trump “Limited Mentally”

Here’s one for the top of “WTF?” pile. Quincy Jones, the man with 22 girlfriends at this point in time, claims he once dated Ivanka Trump.

Yes, that Ivanka Trump—tone-deaf daughter of the racist President.

“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” the now 84-year-old music icon told Vulture.

It allegedly went down 12 years ago. We’ll make it easy for you, that puts him at about 72 (in 2006) at the time.

He added, “Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf–ker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though,.”

Wait, so was it a date, as in one, or they dated, as in multiple times? Either way, Quincy Jones has been living his best life for a mighty long time.

And how did this even become a point of discussion? When discussing racism, the inevitable came up.

Said Jones, “It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

There you have it.

Photo: WENN.com