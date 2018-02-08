Migos Drops By Buzzfeed’s Tasty To Get In A Little “Stir Fry” [WATCH]

The Migos are in heavy promotional mode as they continue to put on the media press for their latest studio album Culture II. The Atlanta trio dropped by Buzzfeed’s Tasty cooking show to get in a little “Stir Fry,” if you can smell what the Migos are cooking up.

The group’s second single from Culture II, “Stir Fy,” is getting a decent push and the thumping production from Pharrell Williams certainly helps. However, as one of the standout cuts on Culture II, it only makes sense that Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff put on a cooking show extravaganza using the Tasty studios to craft an exclusive version of “Stir Fry” for the Buzzfeed fans.

Check out the fun-filled clip of the Migos showing off their cooking skills at Buzzfeed’s Tasty kitchen below.

Photo: Buzzfeed/Tasty