Lavar Ball Names His Least Favorite Son On Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls Show [VIDEO]

As polarizing as Lavar Ball is you can always count on him for a memorable interview. He recently appeared with Kevin Hart to discuss his family roster, not knowing when to shut up and more.

On the first episode of Cold As Balls, the comedian pulls no punches with the former “athlete” and calls him out on his big mouth as both take a dip in an ice water bath.

One of more hilarious moments of the segment finds Kev asking the Big Baller Brand CEO which of his three sons he loves the least. Surprising Lavar inadvertently answers it eventually singling his youngest LaMelo.

Thankfully the Jumanji actor asked what many have thought but have yet to ask. “How have you proven to be honest and get this trust your kids have in you without having an athletic background?” Naturally Lavar danced around the burning question with some more comedic relief. “No footage [is] needed!” he reasoned.,

You can watch the entire eight minute clip below.

Via Hype Beast

Photo: Getty Images