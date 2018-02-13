Reg E. Cathey Completed Role As Luke Cage’s Father Before Death

Veteran actor Reg E. Cathey brought dignity and charm to every role he starred in, standing out in HBO’s The Wire and Netflix’s House of Cards series in recent times. The late Emmy Award-winning actor was added to the cast for the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage series, completing shooting the role as the titular hero’s father before his passing.

Marvel released a statement in honor of Cathey, who died last Friday (Feb. 9). The comic and entertainment company praised Cathey for what is now his final role, saying that he brought “magic” to the Netflix show.

From Marvel.com:

“Everyone at Marvel Television is deeply saddened by the loss of Reg E. Cathey. It was an honor to work with him and to know him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.

In ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Season 2, Reg played James Lucas, Luke’s father. We were lucky enough to experience the magic that was Reg in his final performance.”

Luke Cage lead star Mike Colter also showed his admiration for his co-star in a series of social media posts.

Reg E. Cathey was 59.

Go gentle into that good night my brother. It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a person and an artist. You will be missed. Condolences to your family. I salute you. #Reg E. Cathey😢 https://t.co/4tNWpRoZrm — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) February 10, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com