Dirty Macking: 8 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’, Ep. 8

There is no stopping the ratchet mess that is Love and Hip-Hop Miami, not even on President’s Day. Episode 8 kicks things off with Keyara who needs some sound advice after her very strange encounter with her high boyfriend Gunplay on last weeks episode. So who could she turn to? Keyara stops by headquarters of the infamous mom and daughter duo Chinese Nicky and Chinese Kitty.

Of all the people to confide with in Miami this is who she decides to speak with. The pickings are truly slim we guess. Well anyway, she breaks down the whole situation with Gunplay and his erratic behavior on the set of his video for his song “Stove Still Hot”. After sharing her story with them they dish out their advice. Chinese Kitty brings a similar situation she was in dealing with a drug-abusing lover and how she had to do things she didn’t want to do try and save him. Kitty breaks down in tears when she tells Keyara like herself she’s gonna have to leave to save herself. Twitter couldn’t get over the fact these two look crazy and that Keyara shouldn’t be listening to them at all either.

The fact that we’ve been seeing Chinese Nicky more than Trina and Amara La Negra in the past few episodes. Really VH1?! #LHHMIA #LHHMiami pic.twitter.com/Np8sBaS4AU — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) February 20, 2018

Lmao Chinese Nicky does look like Tattoo from Fantasy Island. #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/PAj8XKZx7w — B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) February 20, 2018

Keyara confiding in these 2 sumo wrestlers. #LHHMIA — Mississippi Rivera (@likedbymany) February 20, 2018

Keyara better not listen to them single ass broads. #LHHMIA — SnapChat: JahlionSYG (@Trigga229) February 20, 2018

Listen to Twitter Keyara.

