You Can See It From The Front: Welcome Back The Ridiculously Thick Keyara Stone

On Thanksgiving 2016, we all gave thanks to the ridiculously thick Chicago native Keyara Stone just as she began making her steady rise in the Instagram world. Now a member of the Love & Hip Hop Miami cast, the girlfriend of MMG rapper Gunplay is making waves on television screens across the nation who all now know what we witnessed in our first introduction to her.

Things are heating up on Love & Hip Hop Miami already as a love triangle seems to be brewing between Gunplay, Stone, and Gunplay’s ex, Miami Tip. As the good people over at VH1 highlighted in a recent post, Stone and Tip appeared to have beef over Gunplay but it appeared that the ladies might have their own mission to get to know each other.

While all that is fine and good, what you’re here for is the photos and we’ve got you covered. Let us reintroduce you to the mightily stacked Keyara Stone below and on the following pages as our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

And Miami Tip, we truly understand.

Lil young Chick from the Chi A post shared by K. Stone (@iamkeyarastone) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »