Quincy Jones Apologizes For Spilling All The Tea, Daughters G Checked Him

Quincy Jones has apologized. Not that you care, since you were probably sipping all the glorious tea he spilled in a series of candid interviews anyway.

According to Jones, his six daughters had an intervention for him a couple of weekends ago. That, and he stopped drinking a few years ago, so…blame the memories flooding back?

“I have LEARNED MY LESSON! Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy,” said Jones in a statement he shared on Twitter. “I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it.”

He added, “I encourage you all to grow with me and keep on keepin’ on,” Jones signed off. “Love, an 85 year old [sic] bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes.”

Do you want Q to chill, or would you rather he keep dishing out the realness? Let us know what you think?

—

Photo: WENN.com