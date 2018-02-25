Rapper NBA YoungBoy Arrested For Kidnapping

Another rapper is in the news for something that has nothing to do with his music. In this case, NBA YoungBoy has been arrested for kidnapping, amongst other charges.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, got pinched Saturday night (Feb. 24) in Tennessee.

Reports TMZ:

YoungBoy had a scheduled appearance at The Moon nightclub in Tallahassee, but there’s no evidence he ever showed.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops stopped YoungBoy’s tour bus — we don’t know why — but they got on, ran the rapper’s record and discovered he was a fugitive from Georgia for allegedly committing assault, weapons violations and kidnapping.

The 18-year-old rapper has had lots of legal trouble … he wrecked a Lambo, among other things. He was also arrested for a case connected to a series of shootings in Baton Rouge, LA back in 2016. He was also accused of firing a weapon during a drive-by shooting.

Clearly, YoungBoy has been living a hard life for his short time on this Earth.

Photo: Leon County Sheriff’s Office via TMZ