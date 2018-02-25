BRUHNews: Instead Air Jordan 1 Bred Toes, Teens Caught A Fade [VIDEO]

The initial word was that the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bred Toe” that dropped yesterday (Feb. 24) was supposed to be a general release (BR), so whoever wished would get a pair. Well actually, that didn’t happen, and the tensions allegedly exploded into a brawl in a sneaker store.

We’re not sure what set the fight off, but multiple cats are seen catching hands in the clip circulating below.

Don’t worry, those are mannequins that are laid out, not like, people. But tripping over one while ducking a haymaker or a kick to the chest makes them a definite hazard.

Also, peep how dude cooly grabs a bookbag while exiting the store. We see you.

People catching a fade while trying to cop a hyped sneaker is nothing new, but damn. But are more in stock now? Asking for a friend…

Yooo I thought these people got knocked the fuck out… then I realize they were manikins. pic.twitter.com/QDVTOzjFop — James (@iNeedKicks) February 24, 2018

Photo: Jordan brand