K. Michelle Has Butt Shots Removed On TV

It is the era of oversharing. For example, R&B singer K. Michelle has been candid about her illegal butt shots, and she has taken things a step further by removing them on national TV.

We know the concept of removing butt injections is awkward (it’s not like…a hat) so bear with us.

Reports Page Six:

“I didn’t start to feel any pain or have any issues until like a year ago and my health just started to decline,” K. Michelle, 33, told Dr. Oz in an interview that will air Tuesday about why she decided to remove her injections. “I had seen some stories of a lot of women who were going through the same thing and it was like discoloration, it was pain in your back, it was migraines, it was super discomfort.”

The “Love & Hip Hop” star explained that although she thought she looked “so good,” the pain wasn’t worth it.

“It’s like you always have this intuition when you know you might want to ignore it but I couldn’t ignore it anymore, and it just wasn’t worth it to me.”

The singer’s doctor, Dr. Michael Niccole, said he was only able to remove 40 percent of the injections, as it would be impossible to remove them all.

Ouch.

K. Michelle reportedly had the injections 4 to 5 years ago. Dr. Oz noted that the shots were carcinogenic, and should never have been introduced to the human body.

Hopefully, K. Michelle doesn’t develop any further health issues related to the butt shots down the line.

—

Photo: