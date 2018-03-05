Supreme x Nike NBA Collection Officially Unveiled [Photos]

Remember ten years ago when wearing multiple block logos on one item was a thing? Well Supreme is set to bring that trend back.
The streetwear brand has partnered with Nike on a collection that puts the spotlight back NBA team symbols. Originally teased as just an authentic basketball jersey with matching shorts the drop will also include a warm-up jacket and a special edition Air Force 1 Mid sneaker.
This collaboration was photographed by Ari Marcopoulos and features Cleveland Cavalier and famed soup tosser J.R. Smith.
You can view more photos from the collection on the following pages.
Via Supreme
Photo: Supreme
comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED