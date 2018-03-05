Home > News

Supreme x Nike NBA Collection Officially Unveiled [Photos]

Now hype beasts will claim they made basketball trendy.

SUPREME X NIKE X NBA COLLECTION

Remember ten years ago when wearing multiple block logos on one item was a thing? Well Supreme is set to bring that trend back.

The streetwear brand has partnered with Nike on a collection that puts the spotlight back NBA team symbols. Originally teased as just an authentic basketball jersey with matching shorts the drop will also include a warm-up jacket  and a special edition Air Force 1 Mid sneaker.

SUPREME X NIKE X NBA COLLECTION

This collaboration was photographed by Ari Marcopoulos and features Cleveland Cavalier and famed soup tosser J.R. Smith.

