Supreme x Nike NBA Collection Officially Unveiled [Photos]

Remember ten years ago when wearing multiple block logos on one item was a thing? Well Supreme is set to bring that trend back.

The streetwear brand has partnered with Nike on a collection that puts the spotlight back NBA team symbols. Originally teased as just an authentic basketball jersey with matching shorts the drop will also include a warm-up jacket and a special edition Air Force 1 Mid sneaker.

This collaboration was photographed by Ari Marcopoulos and features Cleveland Cavalier and famed soup tosser J.R. Smith.

Supreme®/Nike®/NBA. JR Smith 📷 @ari_marcopoulos_official A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:36am PST

