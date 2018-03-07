STARZ & Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell’s Join For ‘Warriors of Liberty City’ Docuseries

Football is a way of life in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and often a way out for many of the impoverished residents in the region. A new docuseries from STARZ and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell titled Warriors of Liberty City will focus on the 2 Live Crew founder’s development of a youth football league.

The trailer for the docuseries hit the Web this week, with Liberty City resident Chad Johnson and Campbell featured prominently in the clip. The official premiere of the series will take place Monday, March 12 during the SXSW Film Festival, and will be the focus of a Q&A session.

Director Evan Rosenfeld, a veteran of sports documentaries, executive producer, and Warriors program founder Campbell, Duke Johnson of the Cleveland Browns, and executive producer Maverick Carter will be available for the session.

Check out the trailer for the series below.

Photo: STARZ/Warriors of Liberty City