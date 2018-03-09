Just in case you didn’t know, producer/director Ava DuVernay is on the rise and has been for quite some time (get familiar).

The Compton native’s relatively late to the movie game and has already got some pretty impressive films under her belt like Selma, 13th, and more recently, A Wrinkle In Time.

Today the talented director checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about getting into the game at a “late” age, getting Sade to cut a song for the soundtrack to A Wrinkle In Time, and why she passed on directing Black Panther.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Ava DuVernay on The Breakfast Club.

1. Late Bloomer

Ava actually didn’t go to film school and didn’t pick up a camera until she was 32-years-young. She found her way behind the camera working as a publicist for other people on set and eventually decided to give it a try. Never too late to learn something new.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »