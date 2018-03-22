Donald Trump Just Offered Joe Biden The Fade

Y’all Russian-selected President is really off his rocker. Today (March 22), Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that he would beat up Joe Biden in a fight.

Apparently, Biden wittily said he would take Trump in the back and lay hands on him, sarcastically.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden reportedly joked during a speech at the University of Miami.

He added, “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Of course, this was all it took to make the thin-skinned, Cheeto Charlatan react on Twitter.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” he tweeted. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

This guy.

Also, our money is on Biden

