Killer Mike Sits Down With NRATV, Advocates For Gun Ownership [VIDEO]

Killer Mike has long been an advocate for gun ownership and doubled down on those previous stances in a revealing chat with NRATV’s Colion Noir. In the six-minute discussion, the Run The Jewels rapper defended the rights of gun owners and expressed that his children were not permitted to participate in the national school walkouts that supported the strengthening of gun laws.

The NRA posted the video to its YouTube channel on Thursday, with Noir and Mike sitting in a recording studio. Adding to the stirring contrast of Killer Mike’s politically-tinged messages was the fact the rapper wore an “End Racism” t-shirt.

“I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you—if you walk out that school, walk out my house…’ We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with,” Mike said of the walkouts, and had strong critique of the March Of Our Lives protests happening this weekend.

In various moments in the chat, Mike speaks on the power and danger of false allyship and seemed to agree with Noir that the millions of dollars going into support of the weekend marches could be better spent to help turn schools around.

Watch the chat below.

