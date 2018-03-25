Deaded: FX Cancels Marvel’s Deadpool Animated TV Series From Donald Glover

Donald Glover was reportedly working on a Deadpool animated series for FX (actually FXX). Unfortunately, it just got deaded.

Deadline reports that FX has canceled the “animated adult action-comedy series” which also counted Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover, as a writer.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” said FX in a press statement yesterday (March 24). “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

Considering everything Glover has touched lately has become a hit, FX and Marvel may regret this move. Just saying.

Atlanta is still popping, though. Coincidentally, Atlanta actress Zazie Beatz stars as Domino in the Deadpool 2, which is out May 18.

Photo: 20th Century Fox