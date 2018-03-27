Vans To Release A Tribe Called Quest Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

As one of the hottest shoe brands today Vans announced an upcoming collaboration for the culture. They will be releasing A Tribe Called Quest themed capsule.

Consisting of six shoes all the selections sport Tribe’s signature logo with each individual selection paying homage to a different era of the group’s iconic history. The slip-on is a tribute to their most recent album We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service in a black, grey and white colorway.

Bonita Applebum, arguably their greatest work, receives a solo spotlight on the Sk8-Hi model with all the infamous questions on the intro of the track (“Do I Love You?”) featured on the laces.

The late grate Phife Dawg also get his proper respect on the the new UltraRange silhouette which boasts a sleek leather upper with a contrasting stripe in red.

Vans plans to support the drop with a two-day pop-up show later this month at their House of Vans Brooklyn retail collection. As of now pricing is not known on these pieces but it is Vans so we don’t foresee the numbers to be in Hypebeast range. You can find more information here.

Photo: Vans / A Tribe Called Quest

