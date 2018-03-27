Foot Meet Mouth: Lupe Fiasco Walks Back Kendrick Lamar “Top Tier Lyricist” Jab

Lupe Fiasco caused an uproar at the top of the year when he said that Kendrick Lamar wasn’t a “top tier lyricist” in his view. The Chicago rapper is now walking back that initial jab, saying he’ll refrain from speaking on another rapper’s career in the future.

Via Instagram Live, Lupe Fiasco spoke with fans who mentioned his swipe at K-Dot, prompting the response.

“Maybe I should have just left it alone. Even though my impetus was the ‘Control’ verse. I mean you put yourself out there like that. So, you opened yourself up to critique,” Lupe said.

He added, “I apologize for even engaging and talking about n—a’s career, or what they do, or how they do it, it’s none of my business. I’m never speaking about that sh-t again.”

However, Kid Cudi still caught strays from the gat as Lupe said he’ll never apologize to the Cleveland artist.

Photo: Getty