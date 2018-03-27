Jezebel Jones: Sanaa Lathan Is The Reckless Beyoncé Biter?

Ever since Tiffany Haddish spilled the tea that an actress had the audacity to bite Beyoncé in the face at a party, investigators (read: Twitter) have been trying to find out who it was. It’s looking more and more like it was Sanaa Lathan, allegedly.

The renowned actress took to Twitter to plead her innocence last night (March 26). However, her words didn’t exactly foster credibility.

“Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite ,” tweeted the Love & Basketball actress.

Nah, son. You outright deny trying to take a chunk out of Bey, period.

Well TMZ is pointing fingers, saying multiple sources say it was Lathan, and it went down at an after party for Jay-Z’s 4:44 concert at The Forum in Los Angeles last December.

Sanaa may want to invest in some security.

Also, does this mean Sanaa and Tiffany gotta shoot the fair one next time they cross paths?

Photo: Getty