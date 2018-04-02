Home > News

Bite-Sized @BeckyBanksss AKA Becky Flexes Texas Thickness [PHOTOS]

The Texas model and thirst trap specialist is our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

Becky Banksss

Source: Becky Banksss / Instagram

The old saying “everything’s bigger in Texas” has been proven many times on this here website. Now, we’re giving light to the Lone Star State once more as a result of the bite-sized but supremely stacked Becky Banksss. 

We don’t know a thing about her aside from her being a Texas State University graduate, but what we can say is that she’s holding nicely up top, and got the booming system below. We’ll stop wasting your time and ask that you check out the beauty and the booty below and on the following pages.

By the time they start showing love, you won't want it anymore..

A post shared by Becky 💰 (@beckybanksss) on

beach girl 🏄🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Becky 💰 (@beckybanksss) on

keep it spicy 🔥

A post shared by Becky 💰 (@beckybanksss) on

iphone 10 camera gems

A post shared by Becky 💰 (@beckybanksss) on

Photo:

