Lexus’ #0To60 Challenge, Episode 3: “Celebs Are Quick Studies In Racing When A Free Lexus Is Involved “

The second season of Lexus’ #0To60 challenge is in full gear, and the competition is already getting heated. With the first challenge down, the teams are tied, so now it’s a question of who is going to set themselves apart.

Episode 3’s ride of choice is the all-new Lexus LC 500, which host Big Tigger has dubbed “the sexy beast.” Pro racer Tia Norfleet was focused while heading for the checkered flag in the first heat and went up against actor J.D. Williams (aka Bodie from The Wire). Next up was Olympic sprinter and medalist Carmelita Jeter against actor/model Redaric Williams.

Who won? No spoilers here, you’ll have to see for yourself. But the eventual winner gets a free Lexus, so now games are being played.

Check out the full episode above and check back here soon for more of the Lexus’ #0To60 challenge.

—

Photos: Lexus