Bullet Dodged: Lil Wayne Is Not The Father Of New Orleans Teen

That would have been baby momma number five for the Young Money boss.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 2 hours ago
Jumanji Festival - Melbourne

Source: El Pics / Getty

Lil Wayne already has the difficulty of four different mothers for his four children and was facing a possible addition to his daddy haul after a woman claimed her 16-year-old son was his boy. After a court-ordered paternity test, Weezy F. Baby is not the father of the teen.

TMZ reports:

We’ve obtained the results of Weezy’s paternity test, which he took to prove if he was Keiotia Watson’s baby daddy. Turns out, he absolutely didn’t father her 16-year-old son, Dwayne Brown.

According to the docs, there’s a 0.00% chance that Wayne is the father of Keiotia’s boy — despite the fact she claimed they had a sexual relationship in 2001. Even if that’s true, zero percent is pretty convincing to us.

As we reported … a Louisiana judge ruled in Watson’s favored after she filed legal docs to establish paternity and get child support from Wayne. He never paid up though, and a new trial was ordered, as was this paternity test to decide the matter once and for all.

So let’s hope the Young Money honcho is keeping it strapped up, ok?

Photo: Getty

