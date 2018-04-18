Kodak Black Could Be Released By October, With Good Behavior

Kodak Black‘s rap career continues to (relatively) sputter since he is locked up. But, the “SKRT” rapper may be released as soon as October if all goes well.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells us 2 remaining charges from the January raid of his Florida home have been dropped. The charges were for marijuana possession and possession of ammunition.

We’re told Kodak admitted 2 other probation violation charges — driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity. He’ll get credit for time served, which puts him in line for an October release with good behavior.

Once the rapper’s free, the remaining year of house arrest and 4 years of probation will be wiped from his slate … according to Cohen. He adds, “Kodak [and I] are extremely happy to resolve this case with an excellent resolution. It was very nice to deal with a fair judge who understood the circumstances — along with prosecutors.”

Kodak better send his lawyer a holiday gift.

However, let’s not forget that Kodak Black is facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

