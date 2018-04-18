Snoop Dogg Enlists Dozens of Star Trek Actors For His New Parody ‘UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!’ [VIDEO]

We’re not sure what Snoop Dogg’s been up to lately but he sure seems to have had good company while doing whatever he’s been doing. Seemingly out of nowhere the Doggfather dropped an out of this world trailer for a Star Trek spoof film, UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! and while the notion that alien plants invading the world was wild enough, the fact that he enlisted the help of a bunch of OG Star Trek actors to participate in the trailer made it that much more outrageous.

Starring Snoop Dogg as, well, the leader of the alien plants, the film also features a puppet version James T. Kirk that seems straight out of Team America: World Police and a gang of OG Star Trek actors like Garrett Wang, Chase Masterson Tim Russ, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Linda Park, Robert Picardo, Marina Sirtis, Nana Visitor, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Julie Warner, Dina Meyer, Olivia d’Abo, Jeffrey Combs, John Billingsley, Max Grodenchik, Casey Biggs, Gary Lockwood, Michael Forest, Jack Donner, Connor Trinneer, and Manu Intiraymi. And those are just a few names.

We’re not sure what connection all these actors have with Snoop D-O-Double-G, so we’re just going to assume they all partake in the sticky-icky.

Aside from starring in the parody movie, Snoop is also going to executive produce the film that’s going to be directed by writer Steven Fawcette and will also star co-producer Nichelle Nichols, Angelique Fawcette, Michael Madsen and Robert Davi.

Check out the comedic trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! when it drops.