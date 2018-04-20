Prince Was Unknowingly Taking Counterfeit Pain Pills

More light is being shed on how and why Prince passed away. The icon was supplied bootleg prescription pills.

Earlier this week, the Carver County courts announced that no criminal charges will be filed regarding his death after it was revealed he was medicating with fake Vicodin.

Prosecutors claim that Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg wrote prescriptions for oxycodone in the name of The Purple One’s bodyguard. The pharmaceuticals in question contained fentanyl.

Prince’s autopsy revealed he died of a severe overdose of the synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. While it has not been determined that Schulenberg was the source of the pills, the family physician has settled the case, stating in the agreement, “is neither an admission of facts nor liability”.

On April 21, 2016, the “When Doves Cry” singer was found dead in his elevator at his Paisley Park compound. Six days prior, he reportedly passed out on a plane due to complications from opioid overdose.

In other Prince news, his original version for “Nothing Compares 2 U” which eventually became Sinéad O’Connor’s biggest hit, recently leaked. You can peep the ballad below.

Via Page Six

—

Photo: WENN.com