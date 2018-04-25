Trump Still Hasn’t Praised Waffle House Shooting Hero, One Guess Why?

On Sunday, April 22, Travis Reinking, 29, a probably mentally disturbed white man, used an AR-15 to murder people at a Nashville area Waffle House. That was before, James Shaw Jr., 29, a Black man, was able to step in and take the assault rifle from Reinking and toss it over the counter.

Because of Shaw’s actions, the death toll was limited to four (all people of color), and he has been hailed as a hero.

One particular person not to do so, is the alleged President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Can you think of a reason why?

Salon summed it up rather succinctly:

The explanation for Trump’s relative silence is obvious. Trump, his advisers, his political party and their media allies have thrived on their contempt for the humanity, dignity, and freedom of black and brown people. Honoring a black man for stopping an armed white man during what may have been a racially motivated killing spree runs counter to Donald Trump’s political worldview and personal morality.

Read: A racist is going to racist.

Regardless of the Cheeto Charlatan ever says or doesn’t say, James Shaw Jr. is an example of the best of us.

