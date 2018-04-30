Home > News

Jacob the Jeweler’s Favorite Customer Is Pharrell Williams

Jacob still out here bruh.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Nigo & Pharrell Present A Bathing Ape NYC 1st Anniversary Celebration

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty

Yes, Jacob the Jeweler is still around. In a recent interview, the slinger of gaudy bauble revealed that his favorite customer is Pharrell Williams

Page Six caught up with Jacob “The Jeweler” Arabo at the grand reopening of his Jacob & Co. store.

“He is so talented and he actually designs jewelry, and we make decisions together. He gets involved from beginning to the end,” Pharrell told Page Six about working with the N.E.R.D. rapper/singer/producer/designer/etc.

Back in 2008, Jacob took a plea deal for money laundering tied to his work with the infamous BMF. He was released in 2010, and clearly he is back in business.

Photo; Getty

jacob the jeweler , pharrell

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE