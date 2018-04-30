Great American Hero: James Shaw Jr. Raises $200K For Waffle House Victims

James Shaw’s heroic efforts continue even after the recent tragedy in Tennessee. He has raised almost a quarter-million dollars for the victims.

The man who disarmed the White domestic terrorist that opened fire at a Nashville Waffle House is paying his blessings forward. Shaw started a Go-Fund Me in honor of the four people killed and several who were wounded. As of today it has since reached close to $192,000 dollars; his original goal was $15,000.

A separate account was also publicly created for James and his daughter which is also close to the 200K mark. The 29-year old AT&T employee will also forward those monies to the families of DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Waffle House employee Taurean Sanderlin and Joe Perez who were murdered by Travis Reinking.

Today Shaw was honored by the Tennessee State legislature office in an emotional ceremony. “I never thought I would be in a room with all the eyes on me but, you know, I am very grateful to be here. All I can say is this was a true test of a man. I do, once again, apologize to the people that lost loved ones, friends or family.”

According to his Go-Fund Me page the funds will go directly to the families.

Via Vibe

—

Photo: Jason Davis / GETTY