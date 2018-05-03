Epic Records Signs Dancehall & Hip-Hop Artist HoodCelebrityy

The link between dancehall reggae and Hip-Hop music has long been established and studied by fans of the genre. With a striking combination of the two sounds, newly signed Epic Records act HoodCelebrityy is an artist on a steady rise with a lot of heavy connections already in place.

Born in Jamaica and raised in the St. Catherine Parish, the twenty-something artist born Tina Pinnock came to the United States as a pre-teen and embraced the culture and sounds of Hip-Hop while keeping close to her birth-given roots. Things began jumping off for HoodCelebrityy in 2015 with the release of her single and video “Wine Pon It” which went viral after her longtime friend and fellow Bronx resident Cardi B posted the visuals.

Counting dancehall artist Vybz Kartel and rapper 50 Cent as her biggest influences, the ability to “deejay” or rap in dancehall vernacular and flip into traditional rhyming has become HoodCelebrityy’s calling card. She also has managed to inject the influence of trap music and merging it with dancehall deejaying, putting her above some of her peers that have tried to meld the genres in times past.

HoodCelebrityy’s appearance on the remix of French Montana’s “Famous” and the emergence of her single “Walking Trophy” making waves, the deal with Epic Records might inspire a change in the stage name from HoodCelebrityy to GlobalCelebrityy.

Photo: Getty