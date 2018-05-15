Home > News

Black MAGA-Hat Wearing Trump Supporter Almost Caught Cheesecake Factory Fade

Eugenior Joseph claims employees verbally assaulted him and threatened physical harm for wearing the hat.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
The Cheesecake Factory.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Eugenior Joseph was in Miami’s Dadeland Mall having a meal at the Cheesecake Factory with his girlfriend and her family but things got testy because of the 22-year-old’s headwear. Donning a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, Joseph says the restaurant’s employees became increasingly hostile with him and even threatened harm according to his version of the accounts.

The Daily Wire exclusively writes:

According to multiple witnesses and Joseph’s own account, a woman who worked at the restaurant walked up to him and started pointing at his hat, signaling for the other employees to come over.

“Her finger was literally on top of his head, we were all looking at her like ‘what is happening?'” one witness told The Daily Wire. “She was pointing at him, calling her other coworkers, telling them to look at this guy wearing a Make America Great Again hat.”

At that point, approximately a dozen or so employees approached the table and began making comments about the hat, with some saying they wanted to punch Joseph in the face. Witnesses also allege that some of the employees also referred to him as a “n**ger” in their conversations among each other.

The outlet has since published a response from the Cheesecake Factory saying it has suspended the employees in question and is investigating the matter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Photo:  Getty

Donald Trump , president donald trump

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE


Close