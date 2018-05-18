Jordan Peele To Produce Nazi Hunting Drama Coming To Amazon

Jordan Peele continues to pile up creative wins behind the scenes, this time taking his vision to subscribers of Amazon Prime’s streaming service. The Get Out director will serve as the executive producer of The Hunt, a drama that showcases the tale of a team of people looking to take down Nazis who are trying to spark a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Deadline reports:

Amazon Studios has landed The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele, with a 10-episode straight-to-series order. The project, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who will write and executive produces.

“Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video,” said Salke. “The Hunt is edge-of-your seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original. David Weil, Jordan Peele, and the entire Monkeypaw and Sonar Entertainment teams represent the dream team! We can’t wait to get started!”

The outlet adds that The Hunt is based on real-life events and follows a group simply known as the Hunters as they track down Nazis who have infiltrated certain segments of American society.

