Jordan Peele Wins Nebula Award For ‘Get Out’

Jordan Peele and the award-winning film Get Out has another award to add to its staggering list of accolades. On Sunday (May 20), the stirring horror film won a Nebula Award, one of the top awards that honor fantasy and science fiction creators.

Locus Online shared the winner’s list of this year’s Nebula Awards winners, which recognizes the best works of 2017. While Get Out technically doesn’t bill itself as a fantasy or science fiction film, the elements of creativity were high enough to grant the movie the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation.

This puts Peele in rare company as past Nebula winners include the late Octavia Butler and Isaac Asimov among other notables.

Photo: Getty