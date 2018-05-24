Halle Berry To Co-Star In ‘John Wick Chapter 3’

Halle Berry is aiming to heat up the big screen in 2019. She will add some Black girl magic to one Hollywood’s biggest movie franchises.

The Monster’s Ball actress confirmed she will be joining Keanu Reeves in John Wick Chapter 3. On Monday, May 21 she shared a photo on Instagram of a note that said “See you in a year, Mr. Wick” to which she responded “It’s a date. 5.17.19”.

It's a date. 5.17.19 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 21, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

In a follow-up photo she revealed she will be playing “Sofia”.

According to Vulture, this installment will find John Wick on the run with $14 million dollar bounty on his head. Sources say Halle will not be a villain but no more information on her role has been disclosed.

Additionally, Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas will also be joining the cast with Chad Stahelski resuming his role as the director.

John Wick 3 will be in theaters May 17, 2019.

Via Vulture

Photo: WENN.com