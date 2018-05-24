Luke Cage Catches Hell In Harlem In New Teaser Clip [VIDEO]

The last time we saw our bulletproof hero Luke Cage, he was on the receiving end of a fade for the ages. In a new teaser clip for the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, Power Man catches hell up in Harlem from the residents he swore to protect although folks have their doubts.

In the clip, Cage gets approached by a group of Harlem residents who feel that their hero isn’t making good on his promise to end crime and the Bushmaster’s rise especially after video of the fade went viral. Just as we saw in season one, Cage may be able to walk through a hail of bullets but he’s not invincible. Somehow, we feel like the reluctant superhero will find a way to triumph.

Marvel’s Luke Cage returns to Netflix on June 22.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: Getty