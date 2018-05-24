A$AP Rocky Drops TESTING App For Fans To Utilize Prior To Album Release

Back in the day rappers used to do everything from offering golden tickets to Bentley cars to promote their albums (did anyone ever win those sweepstakes?). But today’s generation have incorporated technology into their musical projects and A$AP Rocky is the latest to do so.

With the arrival of his forthcoming TESTING on the horizon, A$AP Rocky is releasing an app to accompany the album which allows users to hear snippets of the unreleased music and artwork whenever they catch a TESTING album poster in the cut. The app also has a cool Yammy Vision feature which uses the camera on the phone to turn your environment into an augmented reality, which interestingly enough seems to be the basis for a few A$AP Rocky videos.

The app is available for download right now at the Apple App Store but no word yet on when TESTING will touch down at a streaming service near you.

—

Photo; WENN.com