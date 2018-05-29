Once Again: Cleveland Cavaliers & Golden State Warriors To Face Off In NBA Finals

After two grueling seven-game series, the NBA Finals table is finally set. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will once again face off in the championship game, busting the hopes of many for a new chapter in professional basketball greatness.

Memorial Day Weekend was packed with not only the requisite cookout and vacation action but a lot of basketball too. On Saturday, the Cavs managed to get the number of the Boston Celtics after the younger and talented team took LeBron James and the gang to the limit but were denied the Eastern Conference championship. This added to the still-growing legend of James, who is making his eighth NBA Finals appearance after his team’s 87-79 win.

It was assumed by many that at home the Houston Rockets would take the Western Conference championship game but the Warriors got hot at just the right time during a masterful third-quarter stretch. The home team, hot in the first half, couldn’t hit anything and missed 14 three-pointers, many of them open looks. That decisive third-quarter sealed the fate of the Rockets en route to a 102-91 loss which has a ton of variables all centered on the injured Chris Paul not being able to play.

Depending on one’s take of today’s NBA, the Finals could either be good for the game or excessively repetitive. The reactions to the big game have been equally split considering many wanted to see a Celtics-Rockets final which would have broken the monotony and familiarity of what did transpire.

We’ve got reactions from Twitter below and on the following page. The NBA Finals kicks off this Thursday at 9 PM ET on ABC.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Lebron be like Thanos and GSW are the Avengers… #NBAFINALS — Rasheed Rivero (@rasheedriverooo) May 29, 2018

Seriously though. All them Celtics Vs Lakers NBA Finals? Don't act like 4 lil Warriors Vs Cavs is "ruining the league". Stop it. Get out your feelings and write your favorite team's GM. — J-LIVE (@realjlive) May 29, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

