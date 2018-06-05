Rockstar Games Reveals ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Special & Ultimate Editions

Rockstar Games highly-anticipated game Red Dead Redemption 2 has its release date finally locked in. Now we learn what goodies gamers can from ultimate and special editions plus pre-order bonuses.

Today, Rockstar announced a there will be a Special and Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 on launch day plus a Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector’s Box containing collectibles inspired by the game. There will also be pre-order bonuses as well. If you purchase early, players are granted access to the War Horse and The Outlaw Survival Kit for use in the game’s story mode.

If you pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 through your respected consoles game store, you are granted access to a treasure map and some a nice cash bonus to for utilizing in the story mode as well. As an added bonus digital pre-orders will also get you cash to use in GTA V’s Online game mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Standard Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$500,000

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$1,000,000

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$2,000,000

Here are the breakdowns of each edition provided by Rockstar Games.

Digital Pre-Order:

Cash Bonus for Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode: The Van der Linde gang is always looking for ways to make more money and bring in new supplies. This in-game cash bonus will give Arthur Morgan enough to buy a weapon, some food, a handful of useful items and ammunition.

Treasure Map: Secret buried treasure can be found throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. This exclusive Treasure Map for Story Mode will give Arthur a head start on the hunt for hidden riches. Must pre-order by July 31, 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition:

Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout in Story Mode: Get exclusive access to a Bank Robbery Mission, in which Arthur and a couple of his fellow gang members come up with a daring plan to break in and rob the bank in the southern town of Rhodes. Elsewhere, the Del Lobos Gang has taken over a hacienda – clear this gang’s hideout and steal their stash for a lucrative take.

Dappled Black Thoroughbred: This thoroughbred racehorse sporting a beautiful reverse-dappled black coat will keep you at the front of the pack with its exceptional speed and acceleration. You will also get the exclusive Nuevo Paraiso Saddle, handmade in dark chocolate leather with silver medallion detailing. This horse and saddle are available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.

Talisman and Medallion Gameplay Bonuses: These unique Story Mode items will give Arthur a helping hand whenever they are equipped. Attaching the Eagle Talon Talisman to his boot, Arthur’s environmental awareness skill will last longer. By carrying the Iguana Scale in his personal Satchel, Arthur will take less damage while riding on horseback.

Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts: This collection of exclusive Story Mode boosts, bonuses and discounts will help Arthur to survive out in the harsh wilderness and better provide for his gang members and their camp. The Core Stat boost benefits Arthur’s Stamina, Health, and Dead Eye Cores. Earn more cash during robbery missions with the Van der Linde gang, and when hunting and selling animal carcasses. Receive discounts on all upgrades to the Van der Linde gang’s camp.

The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit: This exclusive Story Mode outfit for Arthur is inspired by the clothing worn by vaqueros and banditos south of the border. The outfit features a wide-brimmed black cowboy hat, deep indigo coat, worn denim chaps, leather gloves, and boots.

Free Access to Additional Weapons: A good range of weapons is essential for survival in the Old West. Get free access to three weapons at the in-game Gunsmiths in Story Mode: the robust Volcanic Pistol, devastating Pump Action Shotgun, and versatile Lancaster Varmint Rifle.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition:

Bonus Outfits: Get two exclusive outfits for your online character. The Blackrose Bounty Hunter Outfit features a long oxblood-colored coat, a vest with gold pocket watch chain, and dark pants tucked into chocolate leather boots. The Copperhead Enforcer Outfit features a fur-lined saddle-brown leather waistcoat, two-tone gloves, and black pinstripe pants tucked into black leather boots.

Black Chestnut Thoroughbred: Outrun the competition with this thoroughbred racehorse in a striking black chestnut coat and also receive the exclusive High Plains Cutting Saddle beautifully crafted in jet-black leather with gold metal accents. This horse and saddle are available online.

Free Access to the Survivor Camp Theme: Customize your own personal Camp in online with free access to the Survivor theme.

Free Access to Additional Weapons: Get access to the Volcanic Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun and Lancaster Varmint Rifle, free of charge from Gunsmiths in online.

Rank Bonuses: As a great start for all Ultimate Edition players, you can rank up faster in online, up to rank 25.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Collector’s Box (game sold separately):

Metal Tithing Box with Lock & Key: Inspired by the lockbox used by the Van der Linde gang to stash contributions to the camp’s upkeep, this thick gauged metal box includes a lock & key and features black metal band detailing and an engraved Cornwall Freight & Commodities plaque.

Collectible Challenge Coin: Featuring the majestic American Buffalo on one side and a scenic landscape on the other, this engraved, gold-colored collectible coin comes in a magnetic presentation holder with a black, engraved plaque describing the history of this endangered species.

Double Sided Puzzle: This double-sided, 100-piece wooden jigsaw puzzle features an illustrated view of the bustling port of Saint-Denis on one side and a classically inspired Rockstar Games logo on the reverse.

Six Shooter Bandana: A staple for any frontier outlaw, this bandana features a traditional paisley-inspired pattern with hidden weapon iconography throughout.

Treasure Map: Printed on durable, unrippable paper, this exclusive treasure map reveals the location of some buried treasure that may start Arthur on a search for more riches hidden throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Pin Set: This set of six individual pins includes representations of key weapons from Red Dead Redemption 2 including a shotgun, revolver and Dead Eye “X” marker. The set comes in a canvas carrying bag.

Playing Cards: Commemorate the outlaws of the Van der Linde gang with this fully illustrated deck of playing cards featuring key members of the gang including Arthur Morgan, John Marston, Javier Escuella, Bill Williamson and Dutch van der Linde.

Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue: The one-stop shop for everything from weapons to clothing, the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue is an essential shopping tool for the turn of the century life. This complete 150-page book is a replica of the edition found in stores throughout Red Dead Redemption 2.

12 Cigarette Cards: These beautifully-illustrated collectible cards can be found throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. This physical collection includes one select card from each set like Famous Gunslingers and Outlaws, Stars of the Stage and Marvels of Travel and Locomotion.

All editions and the collector’s box are available for pre-order now on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and the Rockstar Warehouse.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games