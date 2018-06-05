Performance Driven: The Best Highlights From Apple’s WWDC 2018 Event

Today (June 4), led by Tim Cook, Apple held their annual WWDC event, and the focus was entirely on improving the performance of their products with iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS Mojave and Apple TV. We break down the best highlights from the highlights from the event.

iOS 12

Apple’s software VP, Craig Federighi made it entirely clear to the attendees in the room that “for iOS 12, we are doubling down on performance.” Being that recent iOS updates have been very buggy lately this focus is warranted. There are definitely some new additions, changes, and improvements coming to your iPhone, IPads worth looking forward too.

Screen Time

Google introduced its digital well-being dashboard called Android P which wants to help users limit their phone use. Apple is aiming for the same with its new Screen Time feature which breaks down exactly how much you are using your iPhone and individual apps. Like Android P it will allow you to set a time limit for each app which will warn you when you are about hit your time limit and hit you with a “time’s up” message once the timer runs out.

Group FaceTime

If you always wanted to be able to facetime more than just one friend at one time the good folks at Apple have heard your cry. Thanks to iOS 12, you can now start a Facetime session that will feature up to 32 people. Now why you would want to be a part of a group text but with video is beyond us. We can see this feature being beneficial for conference calls maybe.

Photos

Apple is taking another page out of Google’s book with how iOS 12 will handle and store your photos. iOS 12 will now offer search suggestions, filter and effect suggestions as well as suggesting which friends to share the photo with. Honestly, something you similarly experience if you utilize Google Photo’s app BUT if you don’t want to download a Google on your iPhone (there are people like this) this update is for you.

Siri Gets An Upgrade

Apple is allowing third-party developers more integration with Siri giving them the ability to create shortcuts for the favorite digital assistant.

CONTINUED

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty

1 2 3 4Next page »