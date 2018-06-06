Rappers Banned From Wyoming Ranch After Kanye West’s Listening Party

Jackson Hole, Wyoming was the hottest destination in the world last week for many, this as Kanye West invited a throng of media and celebrities to take in his new album, ye. However, the owner of the ranch where the epic listening party went down has decided to never let rappers set foot on the property again.

The Blast reports:

The Blast spoke with Jane Golliher, who owns and operates the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming. She says hosting Kanye’s party was great exposure for the business, but admits it was the “most confusing” event they’ve ever handled.

Golliher says the entire event was a great “learning curve,” especially when it comes to music. We’re told Kanye’s planning team originally had the party set for inside, but Golliher says plans were changing “every 30 minutes” and the ultimate location ended up being outside where the sound was so loud it triggered immediate complaints from the ranch’s neighbors.

So it’s quite understandable that ranch owners and mountain dwellers probably moved to such location due to the fact it is peaceful and serene.

However, the owner isn’t completely upset at Kanye and just said it appeared to be a series of logistical issues that led to a late, loud start. She’s also open to hosting a day concert with “good music” but we don’t think she means any of the artists on Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

—

Photo: Getty