LeBron James Says Cavaliers Or Warriors Would Reject White House Invite

President Donald Trump’s next two years in the White House, if he makes it that long, will be void of the usual pomp and circumstance of inviting a major sports team celebrating a championship win. With teams such as the NFL world champion Philadelphia Eagles being disinvited due to their apparent lack of enthusiasm in going, LeBron James says that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors wouldn’t accept an invite either.

ESPN reports:

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going,” James said during an off-day news conference on Tuesday.

Trump rescinded the Eagles’ invitation to the White House on Monday after learning that many of the players did not plan on attending. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that “a large group of Eagles players had decided not to attend, including most — if not all — of the black players.” The NFL Network reported that fewer than 10 players were expected to attend.

Game three of the NBA Finals resumes tonight in Cleveland with the Warriors up 2-0 on the Cavaliers.

