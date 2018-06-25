Cardi B & Offset Secretly Got Married Last Year?

Fans watching the 2018 BET Awards no doubt perked their ears up when they heard Offset refer to Cardi B as his wife after the Migos won the Best Group award. It appears that the Hip-Hop couple already tied the knot sometime last year unbeknownst to their massive fan bases.

TMZ reports:

We did some digging and found out they got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, GA on Sept. 20, 2017. For you single folks … the marriage certificate is filed with the court AFTER a couple does the deed as proof the marriage really happened.

When Migos won Best Group Sunday at the BET Awards, Offset said excitedly, “I thank my wife. You should thank yours.”

If this holds true, Cardi B and Offset certainly had their reasons for doing so.

—

Photo: Getty