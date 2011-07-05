Gucci Mane Calls Waka Flocka & DJ Drama From Jail! [EXCLUSIVE]

Gucci Mane

For all those wondering when Gucci Mane will be released from the Fulton County Jail, the wait will soon be over.

Gucci called Hot 107.9′s DJ Drama and Waka Flocka Flame and told Drama he’s scheduled to be released today (July 5). Gucci gave his word to Drama and his fans that he’s done going to jail. “It’s getting too much for me,” said Gucci.

“I can’t keep going to jail. I slipped up this time, but no more slip ups.” Gucci and Waka also spoke to Drama about their joint album, Ferrari Boys, due out August 9. Check out the exclusive interview at HotspotATL.