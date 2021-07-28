HHW Gaming: Sony Has Moved 10 Million PlayStation 5’s Since Its Debut

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The PlayStation 5 took the gaming world by storm late last year, and even though getting your hands on a pair was as tough as getting a pair of kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Sony has moved quite an impressive amount of units since its release last November.

The Verge is reporting that though Sony’s latest console still remains as scarce out on these streets like a pair of OG retro Jordans, Sony was still able to bump off more than 10 million consoles these past few months. Lowkey feels like only a few hundred thousand units have been made available worldwide, but okay, not bad.

The massive sales are making the PS5 the fastest-selling videogame system in Sony’s history and had it not been for a global chip shortage. The console would’ve seen much higher numbers at the end of the day.

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” says Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S might not be close to Sony’s total, but they too have their fastest-selling console out right now with 6.5 million units sold. Not bad, but still, not Sony (no shots).

We guess the pandemic might’ve helped move those consoles as more people are staying home to avoid the rona and to keep from getting bored to death. They’re just copping consoles and kicking it in the crib. Also, reselling helped this trend as everyone knows these systems are fetching a pretty penny on the secondary market.

We can only imagine how crazy things will get once Sony drops their PS5 Pro and has the internet going nuts for that one.

Photo: Sony/PlayStation