Slow Moonwalk: DaBaby Delivers Late Apology For Rolling Loud Miami Homophobia

DaBaby is belatedly walking back his bizarre rant that veered into homophobia and caused a fan to throw a shoe that he made during his set at Rolling Loud Miami this past Sunday (July 25).

The “Suge” rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (July 27) to issue an apology for his comments stating, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

The video of his set caught the rapper saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” The segment went viral, and the firestorm only grew after he conducted an Instagram Live where he doubled down on his words. “What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their g—–n crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he said. T.I., who is presently in his own controversial situation, took time out to defend DaBaby using a flawed comparison to Lil Nas X and caught his own backlash to his comments.

Singer Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on her “Levitating” remix, was also upset by his comments. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” she said in her Instagram Stories. Entertainment legend Sir Elton John also weighed in, adding how “shocked” he was at the comments, expounding further in a thread on his Twitter account: