Eminem Sets New Record With One Million Digital Sales Of His “Recovery” Album

Eminem Breaks Record With Recovery

Eminem has broken a new record now that he’s become the first artist ever to sell one million digital copies of his 2010 release Recovery now that the album’s surged past the one million mark this week.

The career milestone comes just one week after he landed at No. 1 with Hell: The Sequel, the release from Bad Meets Evil, Eminem’s collaboration with Royce Da 5’9.

This marks the first time in the last five years an artist has scored two No. 1 albums within a 12-month period.

“Recovery selling one million digital albums is an incredible achievement by an incredible artist,” says Interscope Records’ Vice Chairman Steve Berman. “I have had the pleasure of working with Eminem throughout the course of his career, and I’m delighted to be a part of yet another milestone on his amazing journey.”