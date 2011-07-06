Jay-Z Makes A Pact To Tell Beyonce He Loves Her Everyday [Photos]

Jay-Z Tells Beyonce He Loves Her Everyday Following Marriage Problems

A source told More! magazine that Jay-Z and Beyonce had some rough patches in their relationship due to lack of support in each other’s careers. So now Hov has made a pact to tell his bride that he loves her everyday and he’s also been cooking for her.

Maybe that’s why there’s been some public acknowledgement of the once secret union.

Beyonce took a year off from her career to be totally in wife mode but she has returned strong with this 4 LP.

The couple are hoping to have some time away from the spotlight and are planning a holiday with their showbiz best buds Chris Martin and Gwenyth Paltrow.

Check out more flicks of the lovely couple below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »